AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,850 ($23.47) on Wednesday. AB Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,277 ($16.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,070 ($26.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,753.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,685.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of £424.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,936.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,276.60%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.