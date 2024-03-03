Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.6 %
ABLLL opened at $25.19 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.