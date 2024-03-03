ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Raised to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.28.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.41. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.