Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter.

ACU opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.74. Acme United has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $65,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,736.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

