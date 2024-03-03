Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up about 1.1% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Acuity Brands worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,183,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

AYI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.88. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $252.91.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

