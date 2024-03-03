ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,429,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,309 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 2.43% of ADT worth $134,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 44.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADT by 136.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Up 0.6 %

ADT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 7,589,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADT

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.