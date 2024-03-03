Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.3 %

AMD stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $202.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

