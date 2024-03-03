Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys 81,599 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,599 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Definitive Healthcare worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 631,439 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,752,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 350.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 580,750 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 740,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

