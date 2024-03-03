Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 570.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 352,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.96. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

