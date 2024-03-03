Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Trex by 7.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,122,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Trex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. 907,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,811. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

