Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,427 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $78.39. 2,399,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

