Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,634 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000.

Shares of TBLD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. 57,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,155. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

