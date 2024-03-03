Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Buckle worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 260,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,984. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

