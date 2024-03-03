Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,593 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,112,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,286. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

