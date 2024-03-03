Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Arch Resources worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCH traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.00. 577,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,434. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $403,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $403,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,547.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $2,471,868. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

