Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,984 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Kohl’s worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.5 %

KSS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 2,912,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,401. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

