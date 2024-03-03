Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,752 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BOE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 125,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,015. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

