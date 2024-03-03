Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7 Million Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,079 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,213,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 308,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,130. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,222,123.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,309,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,333,326.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,417,417 shares of company stock worth $56,090,376 in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

