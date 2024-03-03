Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Two Harbors Investment worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4,159.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 992,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 969,200 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $138,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $138,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $29,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,417 shares of company stock valued at $763,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

TWO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 780,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.