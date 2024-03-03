Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,485,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

