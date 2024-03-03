Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

