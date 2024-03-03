Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $207,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.98. The company had a trading volume of 548,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,991. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $563.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

