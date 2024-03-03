Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

