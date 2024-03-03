Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 12,700 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after buying an additional 2,196,409 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,140,000 after buying an additional 978,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $24.80. 4,309,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,095. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,188 shares of company stock worth $4,509,990. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

