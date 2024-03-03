Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 7,040 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 69.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,363,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $170,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,754.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $170,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,754.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Tenable Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TENB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 778,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

