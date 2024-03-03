Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

