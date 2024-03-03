Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $43.20. 1,151,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

