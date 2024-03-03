Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.14 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after acquiring an additional 768,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in JD.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,162,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,790,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 12,998,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,375,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

