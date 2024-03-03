Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239,352 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of SSR Mining worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

SSRM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

