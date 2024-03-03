Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.93 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.0 %

NFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 517,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

