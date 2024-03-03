Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 33,915 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 3,427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,809,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 524,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

H World Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.92.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

