Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 37,501 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,501 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,375. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.