Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 3,872 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ONTO traded up $8.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.59. 366,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.14. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $194.03.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

