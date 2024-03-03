Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,309 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 126.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

ALCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 134,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,843. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.