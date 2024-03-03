Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 13,451 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

MANH traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.75. 271,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $258.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.