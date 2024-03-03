Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 28,493 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,493 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.64. 176,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $184.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

