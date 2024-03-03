Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 176,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 28.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 249,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,039. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

