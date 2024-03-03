Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. 799,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

