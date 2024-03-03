Alector’s (ALEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Alector has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $709.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alector by 349.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alector by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Alector by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alector during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

