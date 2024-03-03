Allakos (ALLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th.

ALLK opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Allakos has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allakos by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,920,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 1,434,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 725,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 664,221 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

