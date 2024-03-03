Allakos (ALLK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

Allakos Stock Performance

ALLK stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Allakos by 91,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

