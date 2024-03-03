Allakos (ALLK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.
Allakos Stock Performance
ALLK stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Allakos by 91,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Allakos
About Allakos
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allakos
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.