Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

ATEC stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,918 shares of company stock worth $1,669,778. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 641,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 148,553 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

