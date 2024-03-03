Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,406,683 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up approximately 8.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $1,026,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.0 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

