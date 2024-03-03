Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,889,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142,316 shares during the quarter. Uranium Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $76,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 219,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 99,783 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 12,365,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

