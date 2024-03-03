Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,168,795 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,319,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,795 shares during the period. NexGen Energy comprises about 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 2.36% of NexGen Energy worth $73,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,540 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.3% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $6,233,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,412,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,689. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.