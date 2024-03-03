Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,141,538 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,765,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141,538 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 15.32% of Genesis Energy worth $193,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,421,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 924,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 879,674 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 547.0% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 653,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 552,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 737.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 544,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 479,442 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.57. 256,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

