Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Has $15.01 Million Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363,226 shares during the quarter. Daktronics accounts for approximately 16.4% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Daktronics worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1,083.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DAKT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 601,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,352. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $405.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAKT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

