Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Shares Up 2.5%

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.84). 172,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 79,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.40 ($0.82).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.13 million, a P/E ratio of -942.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Alternative Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,571.43%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

