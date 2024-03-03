Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,719 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 9.2% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $238,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.18. 438,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.18 and a 200 day moving average of $234.06. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

