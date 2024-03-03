Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $114.93 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,071 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 4.4% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $114,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of FMX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 387,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $143.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

